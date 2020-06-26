+ taxes & licensing
778-726-0815
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows
WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862
SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991
See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 179,644 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET1DFB93876.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2