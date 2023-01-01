$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KM, XLT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Stock #: AA2326
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET5DFC90854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, low km, XLT crew 4X$, 157" w'base, 3.5L Eco V6, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, pwr adjustable pedals, Sync bluetooth, max trailer tow, trlr brake controller, fog lamps, passive anti theft, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
