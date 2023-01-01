Menu
2013 Ford F-150

98,990 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KM, XLT

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

98,990KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605575
  • Stock #: AA2326
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5DFC90854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2326
  • Mileage 98,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, low km, XLT crew 4X$, 157" w'base, 3.5L Eco V6, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, pwr adjustable pedals, Sync bluetooth, max trailer tow, trlr brake controller, fog lamps, passive anti theft, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

301A
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

