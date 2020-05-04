Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

  1. 4951110
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,446KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4951110
  • Stock #: UC148385
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ7DM148385
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Surrey Mitsubishi is having a 7 day only clearance event! We take the current COVID situation very seriously we are ensuring the all the vehicles are disinfected before and after every test drive our showroom is sanitized every hour you can book your appointment so that you are the only customer in the showroom and practice social distancing safely you can get approved over the phone we will also bring the vehicle to you so that you dont have to leave our home. Let us know how to serve you best and we will make it happen. We are offering up to 6 month deferrals and cash back are you looking to lower your payments we can also refinance in your current vehicle and lower your payments*Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. 6 Months Deferred Payments Cash Back Limited Time Only On Approved Credit. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Fuel Capacity: 45 L
  • Tires: Width: 185 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 945 mm
  • Front Head Room: 993 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 736 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 792 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 6.9 L/100 km
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0""
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA072 mm
  • Curb weight: 1$COMMA151 kg
  • Overall Length: 4$COMMA067 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA473 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2$COMMA489 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA339 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA245 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA285 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA250 mm
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA722 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

