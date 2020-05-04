2013 Ford Fiesta

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash

Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Diameter: 15

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Driver knee airbags

Fuel Capacity: 45 L

Tires: Width: 185 mm

Rear Head Room: 945 mm

Front Head Room: 993 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 736 L

Rear Leg Room: 792 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 6.9 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 15.0""

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA072 mm

Curb weight: 1$COMMA151 kg

Overall Length: 4$COMMA067 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA473 mm

Wheelbase: 2$COMMA489 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA339 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA245 mm

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA285 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA250 mm

Overall Width: 1$COMMA722 mm

