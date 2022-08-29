Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

167,671 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

  1. 1662590742
  2. 1662590741
  3. 1662590739
  4. 1662590742
  5. 1662590741
  6. 1662590740
  7. 1662590740
  8. 1662590741
  9. 1662590742
  10. 1662590741
  11. 1662590740
  12. 1662590739
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

167,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9034690
  • Stock #: H8681
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27DL268681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H8681
  • Mileage 167,671 KM

Vehicle Description

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $495 service fee.

Dealer #41643

Stock #H8681

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2016 Honda Odyssey 4...
 108,828 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue AW...
 135,073 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 167,671 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory