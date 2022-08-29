2013 Ford Fusion

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 8 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9304963

9304963 Stock #: PU140363A

PU140363A VIN: 3FA6P0HR1DR334218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,889 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Halogen Headlamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Leatherette Interior Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.