2013 Ford Fusion

124,889 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

124,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9304963
  Stock #: PU140363A
  VIN: 3FA6P0HR1DR334218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,889 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALCAR!! LOW KM !!! Options include Keyless entry, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power seats, Memory Seats, rear view camera, Cruise control, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used sedan is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Ford Fusion is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
CD Player
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

