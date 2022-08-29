$12,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9304963
- Stock #: PU140363A
- VIN: 3FA6P0HR1DR334218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,889 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCALCAR!! LOW KM !!! Options include Keyless entry, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power seats, Memory Seats, rear view camera, Cruise control, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used sedan is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Ford Fusion is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.