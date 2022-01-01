Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

124,910 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

124,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8079577
  Stock #: H11379
  VIN: 2GKFLREK2D6311379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,910 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 

Heated seats

SLE 1

Stylish and comfortable, the 2013 GMC Terrain has premium look inside and out, comfortable highway ride. 

Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock H11379

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

