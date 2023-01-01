Menu
2013 Honda Civic

169,088 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Auto LX Coupe, 169k, Local, Very Clean, Automatic, Cheap!

2013 Honda Civic

Auto LX Coupe, 169k, Local, Very Clean, Automatic, Cheap!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

169,088KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10384191
  Stock #: 0993
  VIN: 2HGFG3B49DH000993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0993
  • Mileage 169,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition! Local BC Car, save huge as this one has a rebuild status. 


LX Coupe with alloy wheels, all of the power options, heated seats, Bluetooth, keyless-entry, cruise control, air conditioning and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Entertainment System

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

