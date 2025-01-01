$13,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Civic
Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE
2013 Honda Civic
Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,484KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F79DH038298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H8298
- Mileage 184,484 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2016 Honda Accord Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE 194,484 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 111,043 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE 152,466 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2013 Honda Civic