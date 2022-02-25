2013 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,980 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 6 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8277732

8277732 Stock #: 5209

5209 VIN: 2HKRM4H39DH105209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 226,648 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Exterior Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System

