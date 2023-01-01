$26,888+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2013 Honda Odyssey
Touring at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$26,888
- Listing ID: 9490858
- Stock #: 24UETA03578
- VIN: 5FNRL5H99DB503578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,199 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring has only 87199 km on it. An incredible find for anyone needing a luxurious people mover. Safety inspected with brand new brakes and tires. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
