2013 Honda Odyssey

87,199 KM

Details Description

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,199KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9490858
  Stock #: 24UETA03578
  VIN: 5FNRL5H99DB503578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,199 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring has only 87199 km on it. An incredible find for anyone needing a luxurious people mover. Safety inspected with brand new brakes and tires. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

