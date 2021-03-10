2013 Honda Pilot

This SUV has 104,790 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated glass antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Body-coloured door handles
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Overhead sunglass storage
outside temp display
Front & rear splash guards
Maintenance Minder system
Hill start assist
Chrome Body Side Mouldings
P235/60R18 all-season tires
Drive-by-wire throttle
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd row integrated sunshades
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Conversation mirror
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd row folding centre armrest
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multifunctional centre console storage
Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Acoustic windshield
Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors
Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Chrome exhaust finishers
HD automatic transmission cooler
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
Cargo area -inc: cargo net, tie-down anchors, storage well