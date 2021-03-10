2013 Honda Pilot

$27,885 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 7 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6821423

6821423 Stock #: M505167B

M505167B VIN: 5FNYF4H98DB501849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,790 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated glass antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear Privacy Glass Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors HomeLink universal garage door opener Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Trim Body-coloured door handles Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Additional Features 18" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Overhead sunglass storage outside temp display Front & rear splash guards Maintenance Minder system Hill start assist Chrome Body Side Mouldings P235/60R18 all-season tires Drive-by-wire throttle Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control 2nd row integrated sunshades Active front head restraints Tilt & telescoping steering column Conversation mirror Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system 2nd row folding centre armrest T165/80/D17 compact spare tire Multifunctional centre console storage Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter 2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts 2nd & 3rd row heater ducts Active noise cancellation (ANC) Acoustic windshield Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Active control engine mount system (ACM) 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms Chrome exhaust finishers HD automatic transmission cooler Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors Cargo area -inc: cargo net, tie-down anchors, storage well Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags Pwr windows w/auto-up/down One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/memory, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors -inc: memory, integrated turn indicators, reverse gear tilt-down

