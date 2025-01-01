Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Accent

162,553 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12649605

2013 Hyundai Accent

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,553KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE3DU298978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE 114,367 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio LX+ ECO FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Kia Rio LX+ ECO FINANCING AVAILABLE 100,024 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Toyota Camry LE 315,533 KM $4,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2013 Hyundai Accent