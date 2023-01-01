$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
LOCAL, LOW KM, Limited
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
- Listing ID: 10233944
- Stock #: AA23118
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH223879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km, local, Limited, 1.8L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, leather, power heated front seats, heated rear seats, climate control, navigation, bluetooth, moonroof, backup camera, traction control, fog lights, 16" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy every day.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
