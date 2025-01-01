Menu
Recent Arrival! 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited Shimmering White 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantraâs looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2013 Hyundai Elantra

125,659 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

12388668

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
125,659KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1DH252943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4338
  • Mileage 125,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited Shimmering White 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year


Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantraâs looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

