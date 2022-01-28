$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GLS
Location
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
136,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8253562
- Stock #: H2428
- VIN: KMHD35LE4DU022428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,666 KM
Vehicle Description
We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
