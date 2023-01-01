Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

103,862 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,862KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189635
  • Stock #: P682106A
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD5DU098594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Now with more power available with the new engines, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is becoming a fierce competitor. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is for sale today.

Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its bang-for-the-buck proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.This coupe has 103,862 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

