2013 Hyundai Genesis...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 8 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189635

10189635 Stock #: P682106A

P682106A VIN: KMHHT6KD5DU098594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 103,862 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.