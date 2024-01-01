Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe packs a lot more punch and a stylish now look. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is for sale today. <br> <br>Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its bang-for-the-buck proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last years six-speed auto.This coupe has 104,642 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2013 Hyundai Genesis

104,642 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,642KM
Used
VIN KMHHT6KD5DU098594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,642 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe packs a lot more punch and a stylish now look. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is for sale today.

Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its bang-for-the-buck proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.This coupe has 104,642 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 Standard Roof 144 for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 Standard Roof 144 121,028 KM $39,899 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - Leather Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - Leather Seats 84,594 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler X for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Jeep Wrangler X 146,266 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis