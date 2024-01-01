$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe Premium
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe Premium
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,642KM
Used
VIN KMHHT6KD5DU098594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 104,642 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe packs a lot more punch and a stylish now look. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is for sale today.
Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its bang-for-the-buck proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.This coupe has 104,642 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2013 Hyundai Genesis