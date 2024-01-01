Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a sporty, stylish, and performance-oriented vehicle. Here are some highlights:</span></strong></span></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Local, all service records, collision right side $4,042.33</span></span></p><h3><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Engine and Performance</span></h3><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged inline-4</li><li><strong>Power Output:</strong> 274 horsepower</li><li><strong>Torque:</strong> 275 lb-ft</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 6-speed manual</li><li><strong>Performance:</strong> The turbocharged engine provides a strong acceleration and responsive handling, making it an engaging car to drive.</li></ul><h3><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Design and Features</span></h3><ul><li><strong>Body Style:</strong> 2-door coupe</li><li><strong>Exterior:</strong> Aggressive and sleek design with a distinctive front grille and aerodynamic lines.</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Sporty and modern interior with quality materials and comfortable seating for both driver and passengers.</li></ul><h3><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Technology and Safety</span></h3><ul><li><strong>Technology:</strong> Available features include a premium audio system and Bluetooth connectivity.</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> Equipped with standard safety features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.</li></ul><h3><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Driving Experience</span></h3><ul><li><strong>Handling:</strong> Known for its balanced handling and precise steering, making it fun to drive on both city streets and twisty roads.</li><li><strong>Ride Comfort:</strong> The suspension is tuned for sporty driving, so it may feel stiffer compared to regular sedans, but it contributes to better handling and control.</li></ul><h3><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Fuel Economy</span></h3><ul><li><strong>EPA Rating:</strong> Approximately <span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>10.0 City / 6.0 Highway L/100 km</span></li></ul><h3><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Market Position</span></h3><ul><li><strong>Competition:</strong> Competes with other sporty coupes like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Nissan 370Z.</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> Positioned as an affordable sports car with a good balance of performance, features, and price.</li></ul><p><strong>Overall, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T offers a compelling package for those looking for a sporty, engaging, and stylish vehicle.</strong></p>

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

110,350 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2dr I4 Man

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2dr I4 Man

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHHT6KD5DU092231

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 110,350 KM

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a sporty, stylish, and performance-oriented vehicle. Here are some highlights:

Local, all service records, collision right side $4,042.33

Engine and Performance
  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged inline-4
  • Power Output: 274 horsepower
  • Torque: 275 lb-ft
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual
  • Performance: The turbocharged engine provides a strong acceleration and responsive handling, making it an engaging car to drive.
Design and Features
  • Body Style: 2-door coupe
  • Exterior: Aggressive and sleek design with a distinctive front grille and aerodynamic lines.
  • Interior: Sporty and modern interior with quality materials and comfortable seating for both driver and passengers.
Technology and Safety
  • Technology: Available features include a premium audio system and Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Safety: Equipped with standard safety features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Driving Experience
  • Handling: Known for its balanced handling and precise steering, making it fun to drive on both city streets and twisty roads.
  • Ride Comfort: The suspension is tuned for sporty driving, so it may feel stiffer compared to regular sedans, but it contributes to better handling and control.
Fuel Economy
  • EPA Rating: Approximately 10.0 City / 6.0 Highway L/100 km
Market Position
  • Competition: Competes with other sporty coupes like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Nissan 370Z.
  • Price: Positioned as an affordable sports car with a good balance of performance, features, and price.

Overall, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T offers a compelling package for those looking for a sporty, engaging, and stylish vehicle.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe