$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
2dr I4 Man
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
2dr I4 Man
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 110,350 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a sporty, stylish, and performance-oriented vehicle. Here are some highlights:
Local, all service records, collision right side $4,042.33Engine and Performance
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged inline-4
- Power Output: 274 horsepower
- Torque: 275 lb-ft
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Performance: The turbocharged engine provides a strong acceleration and responsive handling, making it an engaging car to drive.
- Body Style: 2-door coupe
- Exterior: Aggressive and sleek design with a distinctive front grille and aerodynamic lines.
- Interior: Sporty and modern interior with quality materials and comfortable seating for both driver and passengers.
- Technology: Available features include a premium audio system and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Safety: Equipped with standard safety features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.
- Handling: Known for its balanced handling and precise steering, making it fun to drive on both city streets and twisty roads.
- Ride Comfort: The suspension is tuned for sporty driving, so it may feel stiffer compared to regular sedans, but it contributes to better handling and control.
- EPA Rating: Approximately 10.0 City / 6.0 Highway L/100 km
- Competition: Competes with other sporty coupes like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Nissan 370Z.
- Price: Positioned as an affordable sports car with a good balance of performance, features, and price.
Overall, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T offers a compelling package for those looking for a sporty, engaging, and stylish vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Call Dealer
604-496-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123