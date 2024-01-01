Menu
LOW KMS!! FULLY LOADED!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated leather seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe Sport is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

93,213 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

93,213KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA4DG019593

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU176807A
  • Mileage 93,213 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Anti-Theft

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe