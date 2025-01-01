$13,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE *Ltd Avail*
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this amazing deal! Looking for a reliable and luxurious SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD! With only 102,322 kilometers, this vehicle comes fully equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable ride. Tilt steering Air conditioning Bluetooth Power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats Leather interior Heated front and rear seats Heated steering wheel Panoramic sunroof New Michelin tires Automatic transmission Factory alloy wheels All-wheel driveDon't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained vehicle with luxurious amenities at a great price! Contact us today to schedule a test drive before it's gone! #HyundaiSantaFe #LuxurySUV #GreatDealAdministration Fee $375Dealer# 26220
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
+ taxes & licensing
604-585-1831