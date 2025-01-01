Menu
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Check out this amazing deal! Looking for a reliable and luxurious SUV? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD! With only 102,322 kilometers, this vehicle comes fully equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable ride. Tilt steering Air conditioning Bluetooth Power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats Leather interior Heated front and rear seats Heated steering wheel Panoramic sunroof New Michelin tires Automatic transmission Factory alloy wheels All-wheel driveDon't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained vehicle with luxurious amenities at a great price! Contact us today to schedule a test drive before it's gone! #HyundaiSantaFe #LuxurySUV #GreatDealAdministration Fee $375Dealer# 26220


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
LED Brake Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Dark grey body-side moulding
Solar front glass
Chrome grille w/black surround
Front & rear skid plates
LED headlight accents
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors -inc: side repeater lights
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
P235/55R19 tires

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
outside temp display
REAR SUNSHADES
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Lockable cooled glove box
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Adjustable illumination level
40/20/40 sliding 2nd row fold-flat heated bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Rear cargo screen

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Downhill brake control
Rear parking assist system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Hillstart assist control
Traction control system w/electronic stability control

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Trailer tow wiring
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Active ECO system
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
All-wheel drive w/active corner control
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine
Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity
Twin-tip exhaust pipes

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability

Additional Features

coolant temp
odometer
pinch protection
fuel level
(1) cargo area
illuminated switches
door courtesy
ignition
bottle holders
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
(1) rear of centre console
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
trip distance
Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer
19 Euroflange alloy wheels
4.3 colour touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe