2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

110,794 KM

Details Description Features

$14,984

+ tax & licensing
$14,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

SPORT

SPORT

Location

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,794KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6330180
  • Stock #: H7565
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7DG067565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

Come check out this beautiful 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Comes with 3 Months powertrain warranty, a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! 

 

We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

