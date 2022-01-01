Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

143,088 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 8115169
  2. 8115169
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

143,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8115169
  Stock #: NU054095A
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA3DG032481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,088 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE!! LOCAL CAR!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated/Ventilated leather seats, Back up camera, Bluetooth, Push start button, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe Sport is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Tires: P235/55 R19
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Navigation System w/Infiniti Premium Audio

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

