2013 Jeep Wrangler

158,381 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport - Fog Lamps

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport - Fog Lamps

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,381KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9238498
  Stock #: N128143BB
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG2DL588732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 158,381 KM

Vehicle Description

There are several vehicles wearing Jeep's sacred logo, but to the faithful there is only one that matters, says Car and Driver of the Jeep Wrangler. This 2013 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 158,381 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Four-wheel Drive.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
Fog Lamps
Steering Wheel Audio Control

