2013 Kia Sorento

182,848 KM

Details

$10,480

+ tax & licensing
$10,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

AWD V6, Heated+Cooled Leather Seats, Pano Roof, Navigation!

AWD V6, Heated+Cooled Leather Seats, Pano Roof, Navigation!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$10,480

+ taxes & licensing

182,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6354140
  • Stock #: 2226
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA28DG362226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2226
  • Mileage 182,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! Loaded with all of the rare options! Third Row Seats! 4WD Automatic with V6 engine and includes: Bluetooth, Navigation, Panorama Glass Sunroof, Leather Heated and Cooled Power Seats, Climate Control, Backup Sensors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, all of the power options and more. Excellent condition and a perfect history. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

