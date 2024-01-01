Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a fun, practical, and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto from H2H Auto Group. This white SUV/Crossover is powered by a peppy 4-cylinder engine and boasts an automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive around town. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Soul is perfect for families or individuals who need a little extra room. Its also packed with features that make every drive enjoyable, including air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.</p><p>This Soul has been well-maintained and has 133,848km on the odometer. Its ready for its next adventure, and it could be yours!</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Kia Soul stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Souls unique design provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or hauling gear.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of a smooth and seamless driving experience with the automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the hassle of digging for your keys – simply use the keyless entry system to unlock your Soul.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay clear of fog and ice with the added comfort of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Reliable Engine:</strong> This 4-cylinder engine provides a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency.</li></ol><p>Contact H2H Auto Group today to learn more about this fantastic Kia Soul and take it for a test drive.</p>

2013 Kia Soul

133,848 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,848KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A67D7586476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H6476
  • Mileage 133,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fun, practical, and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto from H2H Auto Group. This white SUV/Crossover is powered by a peppy 4-cylinder engine and boasts an automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive around town. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Soul is perfect for families or individuals who need a little extra room. It's also packed with features that make every drive enjoyable, including air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.

This Soul has been well-maintained and has 133,848km on the odometer. It's ready for its next adventure, and it could be yours!

Here are five features that make this Kia Soul stand out:

  1. Spacious Interior: The Soul's unique design provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
  2. Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the convenience of a smooth and seamless driving experience with the automatic transmission.
  3. Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of digging for your keys – simply use the keyless entry system to unlock your Soul.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and ice with the added comfort of heated mirrors.
  5. Reliable Engine: This 4-cylinder engine provides a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

Contact H2H Auto Group today to learn more about this fantastic Kia Soul and take it for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2003 Mazda MPV 4dr FINANCING AVAILAVLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Mazda MPV 4dr FINANCING AVAILAVLE 155,947 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord 4dr Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Honda Accord 4dr Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 149,994 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr I4 Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr I4 Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 155,694 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Soul