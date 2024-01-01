$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
2013 Kia Soul
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H6476
- Mileage 133,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun, practical, and reliable ride? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto from H2H Auto Group. This white SUV/Crossover is powered by a peppy 4-cylinder engine and boasts an automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive around town. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this Soul is perfect for families or individuals who need a little extra room. It's also packed with features that make every drive enjoyable, including air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, and heated mirrors.
This Soul has been well-maintained and has 133,848km on the odometer. It's ready for its next adventure, and it could be yours!
Here are five features that make this Kia Soul stand out:
- Spacious Interior: The Soul's unique design provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the convenience of a smooth and seamless driving experience with the automatic transmission.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of digging for your keys – simply use the keyless entry system to unlock your Soul.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and ice with the added comfort of heated mirrors.
- Reliable Engine: This 4-cylinder engine provides a perfect balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
Contact H2H Auto Group today to learn more about this fantastic Kia Soul and take it for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
