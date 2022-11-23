Menu
2013 Kia Soul

95,765 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

4U, 95,000 km's, Power Sunroof, Reverse Cam, Alloy Wheels

Location

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9368233
  • Stock #: 5519
  • VIN: KNDJT2A64D7565519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,765 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Soul 4U in excellent condition with a very low 95,700 km's. Very well equipped with heated seats, power sunroof, reverse backup camera, Bluetooth, air conditioning, all of the power options and more!


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
DL# 26220

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

