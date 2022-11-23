2013 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,980 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 7 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9368233

9368233 Stock #: 5519

5519 VIN: KNDJT2A64D7565519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 5519

Mileage 95,765 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.