2013 Land Rover Evoque

135,118 KM

Details Features

$26,390

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Pure

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

135,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450241
  • Stock #: MA229468A
  • VIN: SALVT1BG3DH784669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

