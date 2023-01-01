Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

91,530 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

  Listing ID: 10420023
  • Stock #: 23RM1561B
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG6D2045481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Some features in this 2013 Lexus ES 350 include LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, steering wheel mounted shift control, remote keyless entry and ignition, an auto dimming rearview mirror, dual exhaust tips and alloy wheels.With a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Pkg
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Touring Pkg
BLACK
TECHNOLOGY PKG
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium leather seat trim
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
LIGHT GREY
STARFIRE PEARL
Requires Subscription
SILVER LINING METALLIC
NuLuxe Seat Trim
Ivory
MATADOR RED MICA
DEEP SEA MICA
STARLIGHT BLACK MICA
SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC
NEBULA GREY PEARL
FIRE AGATE PEARL
LEATHER & NAVIGATION PKG
ES 350 ELEGANCE EDITION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

