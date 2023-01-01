2013 Lincoln MKX

Menu
Local, AWD, 3.7L 6 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, Sync bluetooth, panoramic roof, navigation, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, reverse sensing, backup camera, securilock anti theft, THX audio, adaptive cruise control, fog lamps, 20 aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy every day.

Used
Good Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK2DBL06232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA23168
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, AWD, 3.7L 6 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, Sync bluetooth, panoramic roof, navigation, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, reverse sensing, backup camera, securilock anti theft, THX audio, adaptive cruise control, fog lamps, 20" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy every day. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

