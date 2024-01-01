$17,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,142KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8JB2DG064637
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # IV48013A
- Mileage 102,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ
Reviews:
* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLKâs upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLKâs generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.ca
