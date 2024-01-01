Menu
Recent Arrival! 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ

Reviews:
* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLKâs upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLKâs generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

102,142 KM

Details Description

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,142KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8JB2DG064637

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IV48013A
  • Mileage 102,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ


Reviews:
* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLKâs upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLKâs generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class