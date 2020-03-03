2013 MINI Cooper

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
+ taxes & licensing
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS WITH AUTOMATIC TRANNI, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, BLACK OUT TRIM, FULLY INSPECTED, FREE WARRANTY GREAT AND FINANCE RATES!
Have a look at our beautiful and uniquely colored White/Silver with the black out trim and Black Leather Interior. This is an automatic vehicle with Navigation, Panoramic Monroof, and full power option package. Having been fully inspected, we know that the oil is new and there is a lot of both brake and tire life remaining. this is also a local vehicle that was extremely well serviced at Mini Langley as per the Carproof report. Simply call us and we'll walk you through the whole process including financing through one of our 17 affiliated banks and vehicle finance companies. This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2