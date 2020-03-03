Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 MINI Cooper

S, AUTO, INSP, BCAA MBSHP, FINANCE, WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper

S, AUTO, INSP, BCAA MBSHP, FINANCE, WARRANTY

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 4715502
  2. 4715502
  3. 4715502
  4. 4715502
  5. 4715502
  6. 4715502
  7. 4715502
  8. 4715502
  9. 4715502
  10. 4715502
  11. 4715502
  12. 4715502
  13. 4715502
  14. 4715502
  15. 4715502
  16. 4715502
  17. 4715502
  18. 4715502
  19. 4715502
  20. 4715502
  21. 4715502
  22. 4715502
  23. 4715502
  24. 4715502
  25. 4715502
  26. 4715502
  27. 4715502
  28. 4715502
  29. 4715502
  30. 4715502
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4715502
  • Stock #: 21636A
Exterior Colour
White/silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS WITH AUTOMATIC TRANNI, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, BLACK OUT TRIM, FULLY INSPECTED, FREE WARRANTY GREAT  AND FINANCE RATES!
Have a look at our beautiful and uniquely colored White/Silver with the black out trim and Black Leather Interior. This is an automatic vehicle with Navigation, Panoramic Monroof, and full power option package. Having been fully inspected, we know that the oil is new and there is a lot of both brake and tire life remaining. this is also a local vehicle that was extremely well serviced at Mini Langley as per the Carproof report. Simply call us and we'll walk you through the whole process including financing through one of our 17 affiliated banks and vehicle finance companies. This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SK Automarket

2002 Ford Thunderbir...
 102,000 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Ridgeline...
 214,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper LOC...
 75,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Send A Message