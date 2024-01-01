2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

144,848 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12050809

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Used
144,848KM
VIN WMWZB3C55DWM08150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

1-888-805-3918

