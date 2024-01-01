$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,848KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWZB3C55DWM08150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blazing Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 144,848 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2019 Toyota RAV4 82,485 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 18,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S 99,281 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman