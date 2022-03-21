Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

104,757 KM

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

104,757KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8728337
  Stock #: PB02979B
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP8DN450910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Nissan Altima sedan features a SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Bluetooth, a leather wrapped steering wheel, dual exhaust tips, power heated exterior mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels and even more great features. Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Nissan Altima comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

