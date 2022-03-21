2013 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 7 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

8728337 Stock #: PB02979B

PB02979B VIN: 1N4AL3AP8DN450910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PB02979B

Mileage 104,757 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel

