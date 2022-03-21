$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2013 Nissan Altima
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8728337
- Stock #: PB02979B
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP8DN450910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB02979B
- Mileage 104,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Our Nissan Altima sedan features a SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Bluetooth, a leather wrapped steering wheel, dual exhaust tips, power heated exterior mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels and even more great features. Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Nissan Altima comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.