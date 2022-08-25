Menu
2013 Nissan Juke

255,658 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

SL AWD, 29 SERVICE RECORDS, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof!

SL AWD, 29 SERVICE RECORDS, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof!

Location

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

255,658KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9007888
  • Stock #: 9714
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV0DT229714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9714
  • Mileage 255,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded SL-AWD Nissan Juke with fuel efficient 4-cylinder and automatic transmission. Features on the SL include leather heated seats, sunroof, factory navigation with backup camera and Bluetooth, alloy wheels, climate control air conditioning and more. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

