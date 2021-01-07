Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

142,525 KM

$13,880

+ tax & licensing
$13,880

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2WD 4DR S

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2WD 4DR S

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$13,880

+ taxes & licensing

142,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6450945
  • Stock #: 121163B
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN8DC602124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 121163B
  • Mileage 142,525 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL BC VEHICLE. AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

