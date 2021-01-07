2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features Cloth Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.