2013 Nissan Rogue

127,484 KM

$14,984

+ tax & licensing
$14,984

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,984

+ taxes & licensing

127,484KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6510435
  Stock #: H7109
  VIN: JN8AS5MV8DW147109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #41643

 

Stock#H7109

 

Come check out this beautiful 2013 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. Comes with a detailed Inspection Report and CarFax.

 

Don't wish to pay it all up-front? We offer Financing & accept Trade-ins! 

 

We are Here 2 Help! Find us on 16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC (H2H Auto Group)

 

Please be advised the price does not include $295 DOCUMENTATION FEES and TAXES 

 

Vehicles advertised under this account all come with CAR FAX & INSPECTION.

 

Note: Price discounts, availability, stock, and promotions are subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

