$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2013 Nissan Sentra
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H8572
- Mileage 147,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Sentra, available now at H2H Auto Group! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable interior, this Sentra offers a great blend of style and practicality. Powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this Sentra provides a smooth and efficient ride. And with 147,753km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more miles of worry-free driving.
Inside, you'll find a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the AM/FM radio and CD player, and stay connected with the auxiliary audio input. Stay safe and in control with the anti-lock brakes, brake assist, stability control, and traction control. Plus, enjoy added convenience with features like keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel.
This Sentra offers several features that are sure to impress. Here are five standouts:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with just a push of a button, making getting in and out a breeze.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button, perfect for breezy days and parking garages.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe in cold weather with heated mirrors that keep your view clear.
- Stability Control & Traction Control: Drive with confidence knowing that these systems help maintain control in slippery conditions.
- Security System: Peace of mind comes standard with a built-in security system designed to protect your vehicle.
Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and experience the comfort, reliability, and value this 2013 Nissan Sentra has to offer!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191