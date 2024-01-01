Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Sentra, available now at H2H Auto Group! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable interior, this Sentra offers a great blend of style and practicality. Powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this Sentra provides a smooth and efficient ride. And with 147,753km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more miles of worry-free driving.</p><p>Inside, youll find a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the AM/FM radio and CD player, and stay connected with the auxiliary audio input. Stay safe and in control with the anti-lock brakes, brake assist, stability control, and traction control. Plus, enjoy added convenience with features like keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel.</p><p>This Sentra offers several features that are sure to impress. <strong>Here are five standouts:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with just a push of a button, making getting in and out a breeze.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button, perfect for breezy days and parking garages.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe in cold weather with heated mirrors that keep your view clear.</li><li><strong>Stability Control & Traction Control:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that these systems help maintain control in slippery conditions.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Peace of mind comes standard with a built-in security system designed to protect your vehicle.</li></ol><p>Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and experience the comfort, reliability, and value this 2013 Nissan Sentra has to offer!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Nissan Sentra

147,753 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Sentra

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11996847

2013 Nissan Sentra

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,753KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP8DL718572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H8572
  • Mileage 147,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2013 Nissan Sentra, available now at H2H Auto Group! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable interior, this Sentra offers a great blend of style and practicality. Powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this Sentra provides a smooth and efficient ride. And with 147,753km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more miles of worry-free driving.

Inside, you'll find a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the AM/FM radio and CD player, and stay connected with the auxiliary audio input. Stay safe and in control with the anti-lock brakes, brake assist, stability control, and traction control. Plus, enjoy added convenience with features like keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel.

This Sentra offers several features that are sure to impress. Here are five standouts:

  1. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with just a push of a button, making getting in and out a breeze.
  2. Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button, perfect for breezy days and parking garages.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Stay safe in cold weather with heated mirrors that keep your view clear.
  4. Stability Control & Traction Control: Drive with confidence knowing that these systems help maintain control in slippery conditions.
  5. Security System: Peace of mind comes standard with a built-in security system designed to protect your vehicle.

Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and experience the comfort, reliability, and value this 2013 Nissan Sentra has to offer!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE 175,276 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Toyota Sienna FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2000 Toyota Sienna FINANCING AVAILABLE 203,798 KM $5,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Prius FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Toyota Prius FINANCING AVAILABLE 129,550 KM $16,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra