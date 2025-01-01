Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

138,075 KM

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Used
138,075KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP9DL716992

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

