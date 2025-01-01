$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT S
2013 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT S
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
138,075KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP9DL716992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
