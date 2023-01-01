Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

104,359 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9464163
  2. 9464163
  3. 9464163
  4. 9464163
  5. 9464163
  6. 9464163
  7. 9464163
  8. 9464163
  9. 9464163
  10. 9464163
  11. 9464163
  12. 9464163
  13. 9464163
  14. 9464163
  15. 9464163
  16. 9464163
  17. 9464163
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

104,359KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464163
  • Stock #: 24UTNA85805
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL785805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 104,359 KM

Vehicle Description

This manual transmission Sentra has never had an accident. Fun to drive and cheap to run. Dont miss out on this great valueHave confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 162,850 KM
$19,752 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 75D
 90,877 KM
$82,278 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra 1...
 104,359 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory