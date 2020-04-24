Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

Sport, LOCAL,

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Sport, LOCAL,

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,306KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4936446
  • Stock #: AA20092A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6DS581757
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local, Sport, crew, 4X4, 141" w/base, 5.7L Hemi V8, 6 spd auto, remote entry, rain sensing wipers, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, security alarm, ltd slip, moonroof, pwr adjustable pedals, trlr brake controller, class 4 hitch, side steps, alloy wheels and much more to enjoy.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2016 Ford F-350 LARI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 165,912 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 22,075 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Send A Message