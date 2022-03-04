$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2013 RAM 2500
Laramie, LOCAL
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8635073
- Stock #: AA2274
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL5DG517437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2274
- Mileage 217,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Larmie 2500 crew, 4X4, 6.7L Cummins diesel, 6 spd auto, 3.42 rear axle, leather, power heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, remote entry, remote start, alarm, trlr brake controller, trlr tow, moonroof, 17" aluminmum wheels and more to offer you.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.