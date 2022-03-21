$59,998+ tax & licensing
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2013 RAM 3500
2013 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
97,390KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8725880
- Stock #: N101630A
- VIN: 3C63R3MLXDG544507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CLEAR COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,390 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,390 kms. It's granite clear coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Tilt Steering Column
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
Glove Box Lamp
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr accessory delay
Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
Driver/passenger assist handles
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
200-KPH primary speedometer
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Vehicle info centre
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Chrome accent shift knob
Auto air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control
Dual pwr lumbar adjusters
Outside temp gauge & compass
Overhead console w/universal garage door opener
Front door accent lighting
Rear door accent lighting
Front armrest w/cupholders
7" TFT instrument cluster
8.4" touch screen display
Full-Size Spare Tire
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Transmission oil cooler
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Electronically-controlled throttle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Diesel Exhaust Brake
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD front shock absorbers
180-amp alternator
HD rear shock absorbers
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Anti-spin rear axle differential
Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
6'4" pickup box
Class V receiver hitch
Bluetooth
Fixed long mast antenna
(9) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer
Rear View Camera
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Dual-note horn
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Advanced multistage front airbags
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Single Rear Wheels
Underhood Lamp
Front air dam
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
Tinted glass windows
Tinted windshield glass
Bright/Bright Grille
Locking Tailgate
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Accent colour fender flares
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
Body-colour headlamp filler panel
Body-colour/chrome door handles
Centre wheel hubs
Winch-type spare tire carrier
Premium tail lamps
Current Generation Engine Controller
Winter Front Grille Cover
11.50 Rear Axle
Rearview Auto Dimming Mirror w/Microphone
Premium Sound Package
Behind-the-seat storage bin
Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
SiriusXM
32-gallon fuel tank
18" steel spare wheel
Folding flat loading floor storage
12400# GVWR
3.73 rear axle ratio (w/ETK Engine REQ: WLA Dual Rear Wheels)
6,000# front axle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2