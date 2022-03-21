2013 RAM 3500

$59,998 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 3 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8725880

8725880 Stock #: N101630A

N101630A VIN: 3C63R3MLXDG544507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRANITE CLEAR COAT

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,390 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior Tilt Steering Column SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Glove Box Lamp Deluxe Door Trim Panel Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Pwr accessory delay Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps Driver/passenger assist handles Sentry key theft-deterrent system 200-KPH primary speedometer Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel Vehicle info centre Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel Chrome accent shift knob Auto air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control Dual pwr lumbar adjusters Outside temp gauge & compass Overhead console w/universal garage door opener Front door accent lighting Rear door accent lighting Front armrest w/cupholders 7" TFT instrument cluster 8.4" touch screen display Mechanical Full-Size Spare Tire ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Transmission oil cooler 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Electronically-controlled throttle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Diesel Exhaust Brake 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD front shock absorbers 180-amp alternator HD rear shock absorbers 7-pin trailer wiring harness Anti-spin rear axle differential Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector 6'4" pickup box Class V receiver hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed long mast antenna (9) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer Safety Rear View Camera ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Dual-note horn Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Advanced multistage front airbags Exterior CARGO LAMP Fog Lamps Single Rear Wheels Underhood Lamp Front air dam Front license plate bracket Bright front bumper Tinted glass windows Tinted windshield glass Bright/Bright Grille Locking Tailgate Bright Rear Bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Accent colour fender flares Bi-function halogen projector headlamps Body-colour headlamp filler panel Body-colour/chrome door handles Centre wheel hubs Winch-type spare tire carrier Premium tail lamps Powertrain Current Generation Engine Controller Trim Winter Front Grille Cover Additional Features 11.50 Rear Axle Rearview Auto Dimming Mirror w/Microphone Premium Sound Package Behind-the-seat storage bin Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) SiriusXM 32-gallon fuel tank 18" steel spare wheel Folding flat loading floor storage 12400# GVWR 3.73 rear axle ratio (w/ETK Engine REQ: WLA Dual Rear Wheels) 6,000# front axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.