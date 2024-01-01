$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
159,906KM
VIN 2T3DFREV5DW096685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 159,906 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2013 Toyota RAV4