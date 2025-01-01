$16,489+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
FWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$16,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA54272
- Mileage 170,159 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE Upgrade offers a practical blend of comfort, efficiency, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and solid fuel economy. The LE Upgrade adds enhanced features such as heated front seats, premium fabric upholstery, and upgraded interior trim. Standard equipment includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. Its spacious cabin and flat-folding rear seats provide excellent cargo capacity. With front-wheel drive, the RAV4 LE Upgrade is ideal for city driving and light touring, combining reliability with everyday convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
