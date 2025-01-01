Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2013 Toyota Sienna

175,249 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

12802390

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,249KM
VIN 5TDXK3DC0DS375906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$19,995

2013 Toyota Sienna