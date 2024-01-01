$17,800+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RH024008A
- Mileage 91,276 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! FULLY LOADED!! Options include: Power sunroof, Navigation, Leather seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2014 BMW 320i Xdrive is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used BMW 3 series is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
Call Dealer
1-866-768-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885