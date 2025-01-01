Menu
Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2014 BMW 3 Series

108,000 KM

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

12806251

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
VIN WBA3B3G53ENR84505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Active head restraints: dual front / rear
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Armrests: front center / rear center
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height
Power outlet(s): 12V / two 12V
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2014 BMW 3 Series