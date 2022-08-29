$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9271840
- Stock #: PO03074C
- VIN: WBA3C3C53EF983237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2014 BMW 320i features NAV, LEATHER HEATED/POWER FRONT SEATS with MEMORY, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls, Bluetooth, dual zone temperature control, USB/auxiliary input jack, push button start, automatic headlights, fog lamps, rear tinted windows, exterior mirrors with turn signals, 18-inch black alloy wheels and more! With a140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
