White Rock Dodge
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
143,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9376954
- Stock #: N464716A
- VIN: WBA3B3G54ENR85193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,046 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 143,046 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Navigation
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
