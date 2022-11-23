Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

143,046 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9376954
  • Stock #: N464716A
  • VIN: WBA3B3G54ENR85193

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,046 KM

Providing ample passenger head and leg room, this beautifully crafted 3 Series sets the standard for what a luxury mid size sedan should offer. This 2014 BMW 3 Series is for sale today.

This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 143,046 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Navigation
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection

