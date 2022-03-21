$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X5
LOCAL
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
- Listing ID: 8703800
- Stock #: AA2284
- VIN: 5UXKS4C59E0J95717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, 3.0L diesel, remote entry, leather, power heated front seats, heated steering wheel, climate control, panoramic roof, rain sensing wipers, HID h/lights, reverse sensing, backup camera, pwr liftgate, bluetooth, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
